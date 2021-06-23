UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nasdaq Ends At Record As US Stocks Extend Rally

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:40 AM

Nasdaq ends at record as US stocks extend rally

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Nasdaq powered to a fresh record Tuesday as Wall Street rallied for a second straight session on fading worries about shifting US monetary policy.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.8 percent to 14,253.27, easily topping a record set earlier this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2 percent to 33,944.58, while the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.3 percent to 4,246.44.

Related Topics

Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Upbeat sentiments continue to drive UAE stocks

56 minutes ago

UNHCR warns of vaccine gap risk for world's statel ..

1 hour ago

NDMA organizes pre-monsoon preparedness conference ..

1 hour ago

Pohang, Nagoya begin ACL campaign with wins

1 hour ago

Iran's Press TV Website Page Says Site Seized by U ..

1 hour ago

India's Health Ministry Alerts Maharashtra, 2 Othe ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.