Nasdaq ends at record as US stocks extend rally

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Nasdaq powered to a fresh record Tuesday as Wall Street rallied for a second straight session on fading worries about shifting US monetary policy.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.8 percent to 14,253.27, easily topping a record set earlier this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2 percent to 33,944.58, while the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.3 percent to 4,246.44.