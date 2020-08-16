Nats hurler Strasburg on injured list with hand issue

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The Washington Nationals placed World Series Most Valuable Player Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day injured list Saturday, a day after the right-handed hurler departed a start after throwing just 16 pitches.

The Major League Baseball team said Strasburg was battling a nerve issue, carpal tunnel neuritis, in his throwing hand and had experienced tingling in his right thumb.

He is 0-1 with a 10.80 earned run average in two starts this season -- in which the troubling nerve issue surfaced in July when the coronavirus-delayed season was getting underway.

On Friday night against the Orioles in Baltimore, Strasburg could be seen shaking his hand after pitches, prompting Nationals manager Dave Martinez to pull him.

"I told him, 'You did everything you can. This is just a weird injury for you. Let's just try to get it right,'" Martinez said.

"I'm going to do everything I can to take care of him. I don't want to see him out there shaking his hand in pain. I think the best thing right now is to kind of shut him down and see if we can get this straightened out."Strasburg, who inked a seven-year, $245 million contract in the off-season, declined to discuss the issue on Friday night, saying he wanted to wait until he knew more about the injury.

Strasburg won a record-tying five playoff games last year, two of them on the road in Washington's World Series victory over Houston for the US capital's first MLB crown since 1924.