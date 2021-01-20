UrduPoint.com
NBA: Results And Standings

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 10:00 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :results and standings on Tuesday in the NBA: Denver 119, Oklahoma City 101 Utah 118, New Orleans 102 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Boston 8 4 0.667 --- Milwaukee 9 5 0.643 1 Philadelphia 9 5 0.643 1 Indiana 8 5 0.615 0 1/2 Brooklyn 9 6 0.600 1 1/2 New York 7 8 0.467 2 1/2 Cleveland 6 7 0.462 2 1/2 Atlanta 6 7 0.462 2 1/2 Charlotte 6 8 0.429 3 Chicago 6 8 0.429 3 Orlando 6 8 0.

429 3 Miami 5 7 0.417 3 Toronto 5 8 0.385 3 1/2 Washington 3 8 0.273 4 1/2 Detroit 3 10 0.231 5 1/2 Western Conference LA Lakers 11 4 0.733 --- Utah 10 4 0.714 0 1/2 LA Clippers 10 4 0.714 0 1/2 Phoenix 7 5 0.583 2 1/2 San Antonio 8 6 0.571 2 1/2 Portland 8 6 0.571 2 1/2 Memphis 7 6 0.538 3 Golden State 7 6 0.538 3 Denver 7 7 0.500 3 1/2 Dallas 6 7 0.462 4 Oklahoma City 6 7 0.462 4 New Orleans 5 8 0.385 5 Sacramento 5 9 0.357 5 1/2Houston 4 8 0.333 5 1/2Minnesota 3 9 0.250 6 1/2

