UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA: Results And Standings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 11:10 AM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :results and standings on Tuesday: Denver 111, Portland 106 Brooklyn 127, Sacramento 118 New York 106, Golden State 114 Toronto 102, Philadelphia 109 LA Clippers 135, Washington 116 Milwaukee 139, Minnesota 112 Cleveland 112, Atlanta 111 Orlando 93, Detroit 105 Dallas 110, Boston 107 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 21 11 0.656 --- Brooklyn 21 12 0.636 0 1/2 Milwaukee 19 13 0.594 2 Indiana 15 14 0.517 4 1/2 Toronto 16 16 0.500 5 Boston 15 16 0.484 5 1/2 New York 15 17 0.469 6 Chicago 14 16 0.467 6 Charlotte 14 16 0.

467 6 Miami 14 17 0.452 6 1/2 Atlanta 13 18 0.419 7 1/2 Orlando 13 19 0.406 8 Washington 11 18 0.379 8 1/2 Cleveland 11 21 0.344 10 Detroit 9 22 0.290 11 1/2 Western Conference Utah 25 6 0.806 --- LA Clippers 23 10 0.697 3 LA Lakers 22 10 0.688 3 1/2 Phoenix 20 10 0.667 4 1/2 San Antonio 16 11 0.593 7 Portland 18 13 0.581 7 Denver 17 14 0.548 8 Golden State 17 15 0.531 8 1/2 Dallas 15 15 0.500 9 1/2 Memphis 13 14 0.481 10 New Orleans 13 17 0.433 11 1/2 Oklahoma City 12 19 0.387 13 Sacramento 12 19 0.387 13Houston 11 18 0.379 13Minnesota 7 25 0.219 18 1/2

Related Topics

Washington Portland Toronto San Antonio Charlotte Orlando Sacramento Oklahoma City Cleveland Memphis Milwaukee Phoenix New Orleans Dallas Boston Philadelphia Detroit Denver Miami Atlanta Chicago New York Gold

Recent Stories

Realme GT pre-showed at MWC Shanghai, realme annou ..

4 minutes ago

Local Press: IDEX spotlights UAE’s strategic imp ..

31 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 February 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE stock market liquidity up to AED1.33 bn as upb ..

10 hours ago

Over 3.48 million people in UAE vaccinated against ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.