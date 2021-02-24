NBA: Results And Standings
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 11:10 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :results and standings on Tuesday: Denver 111, Portland 106 Brooklyn 127, Sacramento 118 New York 106, Golden State 114 Toronto 102, Philadelphia 109 LA Clippers 135, Washington 116 Milwaukee 139, Minnesota 112 Cleveland 112, Atlanta 111 Orlando 93, Detroit 105 Dallas 110, Boston 107 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 21 11 0.656 --- Brooklyn 21 12 0.636 0 1/2 Milwaukee 19 13 0.594 2 Indiana 15 14 0.517 4 1/2 Toronto 16 16 0.500 5 Boston 15 16 0.484 5 1/2 New York 15 17 0.469 6 Chicago 14 16 0.467 6 Charlotte 14 16 0.
467 6 Miami 14 17 0.452 6 1/2 Atlanta 13 18 0.419 7 1/2 Orlando 13 19 0.406 8 Washington 11 18 0.379 8 1/2 Cleveland 11 21 0.344 10 Detroit 9 22 0.290 11 1/2 Western Conference Utah 25 6 0.806 --- LA Clippers 23 10 0.697 3 LA Lakers 22 10 0.688 3 1/2 Phoenix 20 10 0.667 4 1/2 San Antonio 16 11 0.593 7 Portland 18 13 0.581 7 Denver 17 14 0.548 8 Golden State 17 15 0.531 8 1/2 Dallas 15 15 0.500 9 1/2 Memphis 13 14 0.481 10 New Orleans 13 17 0.433 11 1/2 Oklahoma City 12 19 0.387 13 Sacramento 12 19 0.387 13Houston 11 18 0.379 13Minnesota 7 25 0.219 18 1/2