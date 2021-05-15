UrduPoint.com
NBA: Results And Standings

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 09:50 AM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :results and standings on Friday in the National Basketball Association: Memphis 107, Sacramento 106 Dallas 114, Toronto 110 Houston 122, LA Clippers 115 Detroit 91, Denver 104 Philadelphia 122, Orlando 97 Oklahoma City 93, Utah 109 Washington 120, Cleveland 105 Golden State 125, New Orleans 122 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 48 23 0.676 --- Brooklyn 46 24 0.657 1 1/2 Milwaukee 45 25 0.643 2 1/2 Atlanta 40 31 0.563 8 Miami 39 31 0.557 8 1/2 New York 39 31 0.557 8 1/2 Boston 35 35 0.500 12 1/2 Charlotte 33 37 0.

471 14 1/2 Indiana 33 37 0.471 14 1/2 Washington 33 38 0.465 15 Chicago 30 40 0.429 17 1/2 Toronto 27 44 0.380 21 Cleveland 22 49 0.310 26 Orlando 21 50 0.296 27 Detroit 20 51 0.282 28 Western Conference Utah 51 20 0.718 --- Phoenix 49 21 0.700 1 1/2 Denver 47 24 0.662 4 LA Clippers 47 24 0.662 4 Dallas 42 29 0.592 9 Portland 41 30 0.577 10 LA Lakers 40 30 0.571 10 1/2 Golden State 38 33 0.535 13 Memphis 38 33 0.535 13 San Antonio 33 37 0.471 17 1/2 New Orleans 31 40 0.437 20 Sacramento 31 40 0.437 20 Minnesota 22 48 0.314 28 1/2Oklahoma City 21 50 0.296 30Houston 17 54 0.239 34

