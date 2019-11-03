UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA: Results And Standings

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 01:30 PM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :results and standings on Saturday: Washington 109, Minnesota 131 Detroit 113, Brooklyn 109 Orlando 87, Denver 91 Portland 128, Philadelphia 129 Memphis 105, Phoenix 114 Milwaukee 115, Toronto 105 Golden State 87, Charlotte 93 Oklahoma City 115, New Orleans 104 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 5 0 1.000 --- Miami 4 1 0.800 1 Boston 4 1 0.800 1 Milwaukee 4 2 0.667 1 1/2 Toronto 4 2 0.667 1 1/2 Charlotte 3 3 0.500 2 1/2 Detroit 3 4 0.429 3 Cleveland 2 3 0.400 3 Indiana 2 3 0.

400 3 Atlanta 2 3 0.400 3 Brooklyn 2 4 0.333 3 1/2 Chicago 2 4 0.333 3 1/2 Orlando 2 4 0.333 3 1/2 Washington 1 4 0.200 4 New York 1 5 0.167 4 1/2 Western Conference LA Lakers 4 1 0.800 --- Minnesota 4 1 0.800 0 San Antonio 4 1 0.800 0 Utah 4 2 0.667 0 1/2 Phoenix 4 2 0.667 0 1/2 Denver 4 2 0.667 0 1/2 LA Clippers 4 2 0.667 0 1/2 Dallas 3 2 0.600 1 Houston 3 2 0.600 1 Portland 3 3 0.500 1 1/2 Oklahoma City 2 4 0.333 2 1/2 Memphis 1 4 0.200 3 Golden State 1 5 0.167 3 1/2Sacramento 1 5 0.167 3 1/2New Orleans 1 5 0.167 3 1/2

Related Topics

Washington Portland Toronto San Antonio Orleans Charlotte Orlando Oklahoma City Cleveland Memphis Milwaukee Phoenix New Orleans Dallas Boston Philadelphia Detroit Denver Houston Miami Atlanta Chicago New York Gold

Recent Stories

Flag Day embodies values of loyalty and belonging ..

32 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 3, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Local Press: Honouring unity of the UAE

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Saud bin Saqr attends ceremony organised by Sheikh ..

12 hours ago

Flag Day true manifestation of national pride, dig ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.