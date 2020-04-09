UrduPoint.com
Nearly 2,000 US Coronavirus Deaths For Second Day In A Row: Johns Hopkins Tally

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 09:20 AM

Washington, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The United States recorded nearly 2,000 novel coronavirus deaths for a second day in a row, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm Wednesday (0030 GMT Thursday).

The record-breaking figure of 1,973 deaths (slightly higher than the previous day's toll of 1,939) brings the total number of US fatalities to 14,695. The US death toll now exceeds that of Spain, which has suffered 14,555 deaths, but has not surpassed Italy, whose toll stands at 17,669.

