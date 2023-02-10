UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Juliaca, Peru, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Almost 50 people were injured in Peru in violent clashes between law enforcement and anti-government protesters outside an airport Thursday, a month after 18 demonstrators were killed at the same location.

A march had been organized in the city of Juliaca, Peru's southern Puno region, to demand justice for the 18 civilians killed on January 9, but it turned violent when protesters again tried to enter the Inca Manco Capac airport.

Twenty-three protesters sustained injuries -- including three minors -- one of whom had a gunshot wound to the leg, a local medical agency reported.

The national police tweeted that 25 officers were injured in the clashes.

Peru has been shaken by two months of protests by supporters of former president Pedro Castillo, who was impeached and arrested after attempting to dissolve parliament and rule by decree.

Protesters demand that Castillo's successor, Dina Boluarte, step down and that fresh elections be held.

In Arequipa, also in the south, hundreds of people marched Thursday to the Plaza de Armas square.

There were also protests in Ayacucho and Pucallpa.

Further north, in the capital Lima, some 2,000 workers of the main Peruvian union, CGTP, marched without incident through the streets towards the heavily-guarded Congress.

