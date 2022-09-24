UrduPoint.com

Neighbouring Russia, Latvians Prep For War

Skrunda, Latvia, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :When war erupted in Ukraine, the head of Latvia's fashion chamber Dita Danosa did not hesitate to become an army reservist, swapping her usually stylish clothes for military fatigues.

"I really felt I couldn't be passive and just watch television," the 49-year-old told AFP at the Mezaine military training ground in western Latvia.

"So I decided, yes, the national guard was the place for me." Since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February, Baltic states like Latvia -- which shares a border with Russia -- are anxious about what Moscow might do next.

This fear has led to a four-fold increase in volunteers, like Danosa, for the army's reserve force known as the national guard, or Zemessardze in Latvian.

"When the war started, all European values were endangered," Danosa said, punctuating the silence between the bursts of two bullets.

While Latvia's EU and NATO membership reassured her, Danosa said she felt under threat "because Russian aggression is unpredictable and we don't know what can happen".

Dressed in full combat clothing, including a magazine belt, she recalled that Latvia has a "history of occupation". The former Soviet republic regained its independence in 1991.

Mezaine's location is symbolic. During the Cold War, it was home to the Skrunda-1 radar station, whose two large installations were to alert the Soviet Red Army in the event of a missile attack from the West.

Now the area is used for, among other things, urban guerrilla training.

