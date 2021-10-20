UrduPoint.com

Netflix Says Squid Game Becomes Its Biggest TV Show

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Netflix said Squid Game has become its biggest tv show ever, while the company saw its number of subscribers increase in the third quarter of this year.

Released by the global streaming service on Sept. 17, the South Korean drama series was watched by 142 million member households in its first four weeks, according to the company's financial results statement on Tuesday.

"The breadth of Squid Game's popularity is truly amazing; this show has been ranked as our no. 1 program in 94 countries, including the US," it said.

The company's global paid memberships hit 213.5 million in the July-September period of the year -- up 9.4% from 195.1 million the same period of last year. Netflix said it estimates global paid memberships climbing to over 222 million in the October-December period of this year.

It saw its net income reach around $1.45 billion in the third quarter, which rose 83.5% from $790 million in the same period of 2020.Its revenue increased around 17% to almost $7.5 billion, from $6.4 billion, year-over-year.

