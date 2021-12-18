UrduPoint.com

Nets Ready To Welcome Irving Back For Road Games: Reports

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 08:50 AM

Nets ready to welcome Irving back for road games: reports

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :The Brooklyn Nets are ready to welcome Covid vaccine holdout Kyrie Irving for the team's away NBA games, multiple US media outlets reported Friday.

As long as he remains unvaccinated, Irving can't play games at Brooklyn's Barclays Center because of New York vaccine mandates.

In October, the Nets said they would not welcome him back until he was able to be a full-time player, even though he would have been eligible to play games on the road.

The Athletic reported that Irving had been "ramping up" preparations to make his season debut, including getting regular Covid-19 tests.

ESPN reported that Nets owner Joe Tsai, general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash are "fully supportive" of Irving's return.

They lead the Eastern Conference with a 21-8 record, but with a stream of players -- including James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge and Bruce Brown - sidelined by Covid-19 protocols and others injured the Nets have been sadly depleted.

Kevin Durant has been carrying the Nets, scoring 51 points against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday and then followed up with a triple-double of 34 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in a win over Toronto.

He scored 31 points in the Nets' win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

But Durant was already nursing a sore right ankle, and the Nets on Friday said he wouldn't play against the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Related Topics

Injured Road Toronto Lead Orlando Philadelphia Detroit New York October Sunday Media Coach

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th December 2021

36 minutes ago
 Sweden equal world record for Women&#039;s 4x50m M ..

Sweden equal world record for Women&#039;s 4x50m Medley Relay

8 hours ago
 Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

8 hours ago
 US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabili ..

US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabilities in Java-Based Software - ..

8 hours ago
 Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday A ..

Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday Amid Omicron Fears

8 hours ago
 PTV saves OIC 1974 summit's coverage in HD quality ..

PTV saves OIC 1974 summit's coverage in HD quality

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.