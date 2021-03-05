UrduPoint.com
New 5.9 Magnitude Quake Near Greek City Of Larissa: Athens Observatory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:00 AM

New 5.9 magnitude quake near Greek city of Larissa: Athens observatory

Athens, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A new 5.9 magnitude quake hit central Greece near the city of Larissa on Thursday, the same region where an even stronger tremor left 11 people injured the day before, the Athens seismological observatory said.

The authorities registered no injuries yet from the new quake, which was felt 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Elassona, near Larissa, the observatory said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

