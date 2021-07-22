UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Hundred Tournament Launches To Fanfare And Flames

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 01:30 AM

New Hundred tournament launches to fanfare and flames

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Seasoned cricket lovers and those new to the sport on gathered at London's Oval ground on Wednesday to witness the historic opening game of the inaugural Hundred tournament.

Excited children and young adults were a large presence among a modest crowd of 7,395 -- the Oval can hold up to 28,000 -- who came to watch the women's match between hosts the Oval Invincibles and the Manchester Originals.

English cricket's governing body devised the tournament in a bid to attract new, younger fans and raise revenue, amid concerns that cricket was in terminal decline with dwindling, ageing audiences.

The England and Wales Cricket board (ECB) set ticket prices for children between six and 15 at £5 ($7, 6 Euros) for all matches, and infants entered for free.

However, the Hundred has drawn the ire of more traditional supporters who see a fourth format as unnecessary and a threat to the 18 first-class counties who play in the English game's existing domestic competitions.

- 'A better vibe' - But the simplified format appealed to the two young daughters of law enforcement worker Rob Wisden, who thinks the Hundred will make cricket more "accessible".

"If you don't know anything about cricket, six balls an over, 20 overs, run rates -- it's complicated. The Hundred format makes it easier," Wisden, 38, told AFP.

"The marketing has been great, the kits are interesting, the slogans are good," added Wisden, who shares his surname with the title of cricket's most famous almanack.

"It helps that it's city-based, so it's easy to get behind the local team. It has been handled really well." - 'Better vibe' - Cricket is also a family affair for South Africa-born operations director Nick van Arkel, 40, who came with his 11-year-old cricket-loving son.

"There's a better vibe. You get used to the IPL (Indian Premier League) every year.

They (England) have got their own T20 tournament but there isn't the same excitement -- that's what the Hundred brings," he enthused.

Promoting gender equality has been central to the ECB's marketing strategy, with each franchise having a men's and women's team and equal prize money on offer, although the men will receive larger salaries.

And the decision to open the tournament with a women's game was a major reason why schoolgirl and budding cricketer Vedanshree Patel, 14, wanted to watch.

"The new format is an interesting set-up to support women's cricket.

"Women's cricket was not that big and popular, but now it's going to get big," said Patel, who plays for London-based county team Middlesex.

"There'll be a larger audience and it will increase the standard of women's cricket in the future. Starting the Hundred with a women's game is a really smart move." Nightclubs in England reopened for the first time since March 2020 this week following a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions, and a party atmosphere was unleashed thanks to a DJ, cheerleaders and a singer performing on a pitchside stage.

A spectacular firework display welcomed the players on to the field, while roaring flames marked boundaries and wickets to entertain the crowd between deliveries on a balmy afternoon in south London.

The cheers and shrieks of delight from young spectators amid blaring pop music contrasted with the more boisterous, alcohol-fuelled atmosphere produced by older, more masculine crowds at Test cricket.

"Women are fed up of waiting for men disappearing for a whole day at the cricket. They are looking at a situation where you can enjoy a game but not for an entire day," said administrator Amanda Townley, 63.

"It is great that women are before the men, it should be very interesting -- it will have a big impact."

Related Topics

Cricket T20 Music Indian Premier League Young London Same Van Manchester Wales Money March Women 2020 Family All From Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

2 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

6 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

9 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

10 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.