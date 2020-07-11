UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Tunisia Protests Over Unemployment

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

New Tunisia protests over unemployment

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Hundreds of Tunisians demonstrated in the south of the country on Saturday against unemployment and the death of a young man they say was killed by soldiers earlier this week.

Protesters in the town of Remada demanded that President Kais Saied visit their region to discuss their living conditions, witnesses told AFP and videos published online showed.

"Either we get a better life or we all die," demonstrators, including women, could be heard shouting, according to the reports.

"We want to see President Kais Saied. We voted for him and he must come here to Remada to hear us out and see how our children are being killed," a woman seen in one video said.

On Tuesday night, a young man suspected of being a smuggler was killed during a police operation in the town, which is close to the border with conflict-riddled Libya.

The defence ministry has opened an investigation to determine if he died when soldiers opened fire on four vehicles transporting smuggled goods from Libya.

Southern Tunisia is one of the country's most marginalised regions, with above-average unemployment, failing infrastructure and a stunted private sector.

Nearly a decade after the revolution that toppled Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, the government has yet to resolve regional inequalities.

In recent weeks, protests have also rocked the southern town of Tataouine, some 80 kilometres (50 miles) from Remada, with demonstrators demanding the government honour a 2017 pledge to invest millions to develop the region and provide jobs to thousands.

Protesters in Tataouine have blocked roads and sought to prevent trucks from accessing the remote El-Kamour pumping station in the desert outside the town.

"The situation in the south of Tunisia is unacceptable," Saied said in a video published Thursday on the presidency's official Facebook page.

Saied, who had focused on Tunisia's disenfranchised youth during his 2019 election campaign, said protests were "legitimate" as long as they respected the law.

Related Topics

Election Fire Police Facebook Visit Vehicles Died Young Man Tataouine Tunisia Libya Border Women 2017 2019 All From Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

35 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi calls for preservation of cultural ..

50 minutes ago

ICA to resume work from Sunday

2 hours ago

Emirates announces repatriation flights to India

2 hours ago

Nearly 300 wildfires in Siberia amid record warm w ..

2 hours ago

Hurriyat leaders express solidarity with Attai's f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.