UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York City 'on Track' To Begin Reopening Week Of June 8: Governor

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

New York City 'on track' to begin reopening week of June 8: governor

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :New York, the US city worst-hit by the coronavirus, is "on track" to start reopening the week of June 8, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

The financial capital of eight million people, where COVID-19 has killed around 21,500, is close to meeting seven metrics that will allow it to slowly emerge from its lockdown of more than two months, Cuomo said.

"We will stay on track by focusing on the hotspots," the governor tweeted.

New York City has already met guidelines surrounding falling deaths and declining hospitalizations and is expected to meet criteria concerning hospital and testing capacity next week, Cuomo told reporters.

That would see the city start to permit curbside retail, wholesale trade, manufacturing and construction from the second week of June as the first part of a phased reopening plan.

"We are on the threshold of the next big step," Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters.

Cuomo said phase one will allow around 400,000 New Yorkers to return to work.

Restaurants and bars will not be allowed to open until phase three while the fourth and final phase will permit entertainment venues, including theaters and museums, to restart operations.

Two weeks is expected to pass between each phase, providing there is not an uptick in infections.

The governor has warned that parts of the state could be shut down again if the reopening sparks a second wave of cases.

Cuomo ordered all non-essential businesses closed from March 22 as New York state quickly found itself at the epicenter of America's deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Around 800 New York state residents were dying each day at the peak of the crisis in early April, the vast majority of them in the Big Apple.

Cuomo said Friday the death toll of 67 for the past 24 hours was the lowest single-day toll since the crisis began.

New York City is the last of New York's ten regions to begin reopening, with some ready to enter phase two this weekend.

New York state accounts for almost a third of America's 102,000 COVID-19 deaths, with close to 30,000 residents losing their lives to the virus.

Related Topics

Governor York New York March April June Apple All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

More businesses to resume economic activities in A ..

41 minutes ago

Fed chair warns of widening inequality as US consu ..

2 hours ago

Latvia Plans to Stop Russian-Language Broadcast St ..

2 hours ago

Virus lockdown forces Brits to become own dentists ..

2 hours ago

Punjab govt taking effective measures against locu ..

2 hours ago

Island Nations Fear Lack of Access to COVID-19 Vac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.