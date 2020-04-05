UrduPoint.com
New York State Virus Toll Spikes As Officials Plea For Volunteers

New York, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :New York state's coronavirus toll continued rising at a devastating pace Saturday, as authorities issued an emergency plea for volunteers to assist at US outbreak epicenter.

The state has recorded 3,565 deaths as Governor Andrew Cuomo warned the worst was yet to come.

Cuomo said infections could peak in the state in four to 14 days -- but he cautioned that already strained hospitals were not yet prepared.

"Part of me would like to be at the apex and just, 'let's do it.' But there's part of me that says it's good that we're not at the apex because we're not yet ready," he said.

