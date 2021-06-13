UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Thrash England In Series-clinching Win

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

New Zealand thrash England in series-clinching win

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :New Zealand overpowered England by eight wickets in the second Test at Edgbaston on Sunday as they sealed a 1-0 series win with more than a day to spare.

Set a target of just 38 after England tailender Olly Stone was out to the very first ball of the fourth day, the Blackcaps finished on 41-2Stand-in captain Tom Latham, who struck the winning boundary, was 23 not out, with Ross Taylor unbeaten on nought after the first Test of a two-match series at Lord's ended in a draw last week.

