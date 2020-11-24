NFL: Results and standings

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :results on Monday in the National Football League: Los Angeles Rams 27 Tampa Bay 24 Sunday New England 20 Houston 27 Detroit 0 Carolina 20 Philadelphia 17 Cleveland 22 Pittsburgh 27 Jacksonville 3 Tennessee 30 Baltimore 24 (OT) Cincinnati 9 Washington 20 Atlanta 9 New Orleans 24 N.Y.

Jets 28 L.A. Chargers 34 Miami 13 Denver 20 Dallas 31 Minnesota 28 Green Bay 31 Indianapolis 34 (OT) Kansas City 35 Las Vegas KC 31 Thursday Arizona 21 Seattle 28 Standings (p w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Division Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265 Miami 6 4 0 .600 264 202 New England 4 6 0 .400 209 238 N.Y.

Jets 0 10 0 .000 149 302 North Division Pittsburgh 10 0 0 1.000 298 174 Cleveland 7 3 0 .700 238 261 Baltimore 6 4 0 .600 268 195 Cincinnati 2 7 1 .250 213 270 South Division Indianapolis 7 3 0 .

700 276 208 Tennessee 7 3 0 .700 279 259 Houston 3 7 0 .300 227 272 Jacksonville 1 9 0 .100 202 298 West Division Kansas City 9 1 0 .900 321 214 Las Vegas 6 4 0 .600 286 276 Denver 4 6 0 .400 206 267 L.A.

Chargers 3 7 0 .300 260 273 National Football Conference East Division Philadelphia 3 6 1 .350 220 254 N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236 Washington 3 7 0 .300 200 227 Dallas 3 7 0 .300 235 318 North Division Green Bay 7 3 0 .700 308 258 Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209 Minnesota 4 6 0 .400 264 278 Detroit 4 6 0 .400 227 287 South Division New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 295 222 Tampa Bay 7 4 0 .636 320 253 Carolina 4 7 0 .364 253 272 Atlanta 3 7 0 .300 252 275 West Division Seattle 7 3 0 .700 318 287 L.A.

Rams 7 3 0 .700 243 193Arizona 6 4 0 .600 287 238San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234