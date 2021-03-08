UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NGOs Decry OECD Candidate's 'terrible' Climate Record

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

NGOs decry OECD candidate's 'terrible' climate record

Paris, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Australian politician seeking to head the OECD should be ruled out of the role due to "grave concerns" over his record on climate change, leading environmental groups have said.

More than two dozen global civil society leaders have written to the OECD's selection chair to draw attention to what they say are former finance minister Mathias Cormann's statements opposing climate action.

Cormann is considered a top contender to become secretary general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, a group of 37 of the world's richest nations that helps set international standards across multiple sectors.

"In the context of the need to take urgent systemic action to avoid a climate catastrophe that will further entrench poverty and inequality, we firmly believe that the public record of Mathias Cormann should preclude him from being selected as the OECD's new Secretary-General," the letter says.

"We join many voices around the world... with grave concerns over Mr Cormann's ability to truly ensure the OECD is a leader in tackling climate change." Cormann's office did not respond to requests for comment from AFP. The OECD declined to comment.

The green leaders said Cormann had repeatedly exaggerated or misled the public over Australia's climate performance.

Last year he was on record as describing net-zero emissions by 2050 as "reckless and irresponsible", labelling such targets "extremist".

He has also voted against motions to declare a climate emergency and, as finance minister, approved a fossil gas scheme that could add more than 50 percent to Australia's annual carbon emissions, the leaders said.

Cormann has called Australia's emission trading scheme "economic self-harm which does nothing to help global emissions".

When students in Australia participated in a global strike for climate action, Cormann suggested they "stick to school", and publicly praised a speech by former US president Donald Trump labelling climate activists "prophets of doom".

"It must be considered highly unlikely that Mr Cormann would play an effective role in advocating for ambitious action in reducing emissions among OECD nations," the letter signatories wrote.

Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, said Cormann had a "terrible record" when it came to climate.

"If OECD countries want to be taken seriously on climate, which their many green statements and commitments imply they do, then they simply cannot select a climate blocker as the next OECD Secretary General," she said.

Related Topics

World Australia Civil Society Trump Gas From Top

Recent Stories

Realme inaugurates its first brand store in Karach ..

5 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed warns of terrorism threat

7 minutes ago

PTCL celebrates International Women’s Day 2021

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on ele ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority&#039;s webinar highlights h ..

10 minutes ago

FNC Speaker discuss parliamentary cooperation with ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.