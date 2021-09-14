UrduPoint.com

Nice And Marseille To Play Again On October 27 After Crowd Trouble

Paris, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The French League (LFP) on Monday set October 27 as the date for the replay of an August game between Nice and Marseille which descended into mayhem.

The LFP said in a statement the location of the game would be announced later but added it would be shown live by its main broadcast partner Amazon in France.

The league disciplinary committee decided last week that the game would be played on a neutral ground and behind closed doors.

On August 22, hosts Nice led the Mediterranean derby 1-0 at the Allianz Riviera with 15 minutes left when Marseille's Dimitri Payet fell after being struck by a bottle as he went to take a corner.

Payet threw a bottle back into the crowd as team-mates came across to remonstrate with home fans behind the goal.

Supporters streamed onto the pitch and a melee ensued involving players, staff, fans and stewards.

Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli had to be restrained by members of his own staff.

The match was halted for more than an hour and finally abandoned just before midnight local time after the away side refused to return to the pitch.

In farcical scenes, the Nice players came back out and the referee placed the ball by the corner flag where the game had been stopped, before blowing his whistle.

Nice had been docked two Ligue 1 points, although one is suspended, and have been ordered to play three games behind closed doors.

The disciplinary committee had given Payet a one-match suspended ban and Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez a two-match ban for hitting balls into the stands.

The rescheduled match will kick off at 21:00 local time on a rare free midweek for Marseille who are in the Europa League.

