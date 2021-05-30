UrduPoint.com
Nigerian Troops Kill 10 Boko Haram Terrorists

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 01:30 PM

ABUJA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Nigerian troops eliminated at least 10 Boko Haram terrorists in clashes in the northeast, the army said late Saturday.

Army spokesman Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima said that an operation was carried out against the terror group in Rann town of northeastern Borno state.

Numerous members of the terror group were wounded but managed to escape and weapons and a significant amount of ammunition belonging to the terrorists were also seized, he added.

Boko Haram launched a bloody insurgency in 2009 in northeastern Nigeria but later spread its atrocities to neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a military response.

More than 30,000 people have been killed and nearly 3 million displaced in a decade of Boko Haram's terror activities in Nigeria, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Violence committed by Boko Haram has affected 26 million people in the Lake Chad region and displaced 2.6 million others, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

