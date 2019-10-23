UrduPoint.com
Nike Names New CEO To Replace Mark Parker, Who Will Remain Board Chair

Wed 23rd October 2019

Nike names new CEO to replace Mark Parker, who will remain board chair

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Sporting goods giant Nike announced a new CEO on Tuesday who will take over from Mark Parker in mid-January but will continue to lead the company's board of directors.

John Donahoe will replace Parker as president and chief executive officer effective January 13, Nike said in a statement.

Parker, who took over as CEO in 2006, and has served as chairman, president and CEO since 2016, "will become Executive Chairman and continue to lead the Board of Directors and work closely with Donahoe and the senior management team," Nike said.

Donahoe currently is president and CEO of ServiceNow, a tech services firm.

