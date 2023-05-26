UrduPoint.com

Nine People Suffer Breathing Difficulty As S. Korean Aircraft Lands With Door Opened

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 12:00 PM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Nine passengers suffered breathing difficulty as a South Korean aircraft landed with its door being open, Yonhap news agency reported Friday.

The entrance door of the plane, which left an airport in the country's southern resort island of Jeju at around 11:49 a.m.

local time (0249 GMT), opened just before landing at the airport in Daegu, about 240 km southeast of Seoul, at 12:45 p.m. (0345 GMT).

The airplane landed on the runway of the Daegu airport with the door being open.

Of the 194 passengers aboard the plane, no one was wounded, but nine were taken to a hospital as they suffered difficulty in breathing.

The incident was allegedly caused by a man in his 30s attempting to open the door of the plane.

