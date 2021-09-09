UrduPoint.com

N.Ireland Unionist Leader Says Brexit Protocol Could Collapse Govt

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

N.Ireland unionist leader says Brexit protocol could collapse govt

London, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The leader of Northern Ireland's biggest party on Thursday suspended cooperation with Dublin and warned he might collapse the province's devolved government in protest at a UK-EU protocol governing post-Brexit trade.

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Jeffrey Donaldson demanded "significant and substantial changes" to the Northern Ireland Protocol, under which London agreed to checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea as part of its drawn-out divorce from the European Union.

Donaldson took over the faction-ridden DUP in June and is due to meet with EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, who has insisted the EU will not renegotiate the protocol.

But the DUP leader said it was "a matter of political reality, that our political institutions will not survive a failure to resolve the problems that the protocol has created".

"Let me be clear: if the choice is ultimately between remaining in office or implementing the protocol in its present form, then the only option for any unionist minister would be to cease to hold such office," he said, warning the DUP might trigger new elections in Northern Ireland.

Donaldson said the DUP was pulling out of a cross-border dialogue council with the government of EU member Ireland -- "Strand Two" of a 1998 peace deal that ended three decades of violence over British rule in Northern Ireland.

"In such circumstances unionists cannot be expected to operate Strand Two as though nothing had changed," he said.

- 'Political limbo' - The Northern Ireland Protocol came into effect on January 1, when the United Kingdom left the European single market and customs union.

It involves checks on goods arriving in Northern Ireland from mainland Great Britain -- England, Scotland and Wales -- to stop items entering the EU by the backdoor via Ireland.

It is also designed to avoid customs checks on a hard border with Ireland -- another key part of the 1998 peace deal.

But pro-British unionists say the port checks have hit business and trade, and altered Northern Ireland's status within the wider UK, putting a border in the Irish Sea.

Earlier this year, opposition erupted into some of the worst unrest in the province in recent years.

The UK government in London, which wants to renegotiate the protocol, on Monday said it would extend a grace period indefinitely on implementing checks.

Brussels said it would not oppose the move or implement sanctions for breaking the deal while talks were going on to find a solution.

Donaldson, however, said that left Northern Ireland in an unsustainable "political limbo" and the protocol should be replaced with "alternative arrangements to provide political stability and economic opportunity".

Related Topics

Protest Business European Union Divorce London Dublin Wales Ireland United Kingdom January June Border Market From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One ..

Realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One – Get to Read Why?

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in P ..

Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in Paralympic Games

41 minutes ago
 UAE FNC Speaker, PAM President discuss parliamenta ..

UAE FNC Speaker, PAM President discuss parliamentary relations

41 minutes ago
 89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

56 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives winners of Arab Fen ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives winners of Arab Fencing Clubs Championship

56 minutes ago
 4th WPSA International (Virtual) One Health Confer ..

4th WPSA International (Virtual) One Health Conference begins at UVAS

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.