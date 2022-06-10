UrduPoint.com

No Casualty Reported After Earthquakes In China's Sichuan

Published June 10, 2022

CHENGDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :No casualties have been reported as of 6 a.m. Friday after two earthquakes above 5.0-magnitude hit southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to the provincial emergency response department.

A 5.8-magnitude quake first struck the Maerkang City of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture at 00:03 a.m. Friday (Beijing Time), followed by a 6.

0-magnitude quake at 1:28 a.m., according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Disaster relief operations are under way in an orderly manner, the provincial department said.

The province has activated a level-III emergency response for the earthquake. More than 750 people from the fire department have been dispatched to the epicenter.

Meanwhile, a level-IV national emergency response has also been activated.

