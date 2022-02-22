No city lockdown again despite rising Omicron cases: Cambodian PM

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) --:Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Tuesday that there will be no lockdown in capital Phnom Penh or other locations again despite a daily surge in new COVID-19 cases.

The kingdom logged 598 new cases on Tuesday, all confirmed to be the Omicron variant of COVID-19, and two new deaths, the health ministry said The country has recorded 127,575 COVID-19 cases, with 121,125 recoveries and 3,022 deaths, it added.

"As the prime minister who has full authority to order the closure or opening, I will not implement any lockdown measures.

Please make sure there is no chaos or panic buying at shops," he said in a speech during a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a wastewater treatment plant on the southwestern outskirts of Phnom Penh.

"We have no need to lock down the city or any locations because our people have been fully vaccinated, so infections do not lead to disease severity," he said.