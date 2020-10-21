UrduPoint.com
'No Fatalities' In Protest Shooting, Lagos Governor Says

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :No fatalities were recorded but at least 25 people were wounded in a shooting on protesters who defied a curfew in Nigeria's Lagos, the city's Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said Wednesday.

"We are comforted that we have not recorded any fatality, as against the widespread circulation on social media," the governor said, adding that he had ordered an investigation into "the rules of engagement employed by the men of the Nigerian army that were deployed to Lekki tollgate last night".

Amnesty International had earlier said that demonstrators were killed in the shooting and there has been no independent confirmation of the death toll.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

