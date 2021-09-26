No reason for Australia to remain closed if 80 pct vaccinated: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

CANBERRA, Sept. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) --:Australian Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison has told state and territory leaders that they owe it to Australians to reopen domestic borders by Christmas.

Morrison said on Sunday that there was no reason for state borders to remain closed once 80 percent of adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a milestone the country is expected to reach in the following months.

"It's important that we move forward. We can't stay in second gear.

We've got to get to top gear in living with the virus," he told Seven Network television.

"My message is more to Australians that what I'd like them to have for Christmas is their lives back."However, some state premiers push back against the government's four-phase roadmap out of the pandemic as the country continues to battle the third wave of infections.

Under the plan, domestic borders will open when 80 percent of over-16s have had two vaccine doses.