UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Nomadland' Winner Chloe Zhao To Sit On Venice Film Jury

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 07:10 PM

'Nomadland' winner Chloe Zhao to sit on Venice film jury

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Director Chloe Zhao, fresh off her "Nomadland" best film win at this year's academy Awards, will sit on the jury of the upcoming Venice Film Festival, organisers said Wednesday.

The annual international festival, to be held on the glitzy island of Lido from September 1-11, will be headed by Jury President Bong Joon Ho, the South Korean director whose "Parasite" won an Oscar for best film in 2019.

Zhao, who was born in China but lives and works in the United States, collected Venice's top prize last year, when "Nomadland" took home a Golden Lion for best film before going on to win a slew of awards at the Oscars this year, including best director and best picture.

Venice's six-person jury also includes directors Saverio Costanzo from Italy and Romania's Alexander Nanau, British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo, Belgian-French actress Virginie Efira and Canadian actress Sarah Gadon.

The Venice Film Festival is the world's oldest and among the most prestigious, rivalling Cannes and Berlin.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies China Berlin Ho Venice Italy Romania United States North Korea September 2019 Gold Oscar From Best Top

Recent Stories

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

4 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

4 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

6 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

6 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.