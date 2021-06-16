UrduPoint.com
Norrie Sets Up All-British Quarter-final At Queen's

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:00 PM

Norrie sets up all-British quarter-final at Queen's

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Cameron Norrie will face fellow British player Jack Draper in the quarter-finals at Queen's after both won their second-round matches on Wednesday.

Norrie ousted fifth-seed Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 6-2 with the Russian unsettled after falling heavily early in the second set.

Teenager Draper, ranked 309th in the world, has rewarded the organisers for giving him a wildcard entry.

He backed up his first-ever win on the ATP Tour -- beating third seed Jannik Sinner on Monday -- with a 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/0) victory over out-of-sorts world number 39 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

Fellow Britons Dan Evans and Andy Murray could make it a quartet in the last eight if they win their matches on Thursday.

It is the first time since 2005 -- the year Murray made his debut at Queen's -- that Britain has had four players in the second round.

Norrie and Draper also gave the 2,500 spectators -- permitted under coronavirus protocols -- a perfect day in the warm London sunshine.

"This is a step up from my first-round match (a three-set win over Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas)," said Norrie.

"He (Karatsev) was not easy and was coming back quickly at me." Draper looked down and out in the first tie-breaker but Bublik fluffed two successive serves at 5-4 up and the 19-year-old sealed the set with a rasping backhand down the line.

Bublik resorted to an underarm serve at break point down in the second set, which Draper seized to lead 3-2.

However, the Kazak player broke back when Draper served for the match and forced a tie-break, which the Briton swept 7-0.

"I made a couple of rash decisions serving for the match at 6-5 and you cannot do that at this level," he said.

