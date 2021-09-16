UrduPoint.com

North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles: South's Military

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 11:21 AM

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: South's military

Seoul, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea on Wednesday, according to the South's military, as China's foreign minister visited Seoul -- Pyongyang's second launch in less than a week.

Analysts said the timing was an unmistakable signal to Beijing, the nuclear-armed North's key diplomatic ally and main partner for trade and aid -- although at times their relationship has been deeply strained.

The North fired "two short-range ballistic missiles" from South Pyongan province into the sea off its east coast, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

They flew about 800 kilometres (500 miles) at a maximum altitude of around 60 kilometres, they added, and "South Korean and US intelligence agencies are conducting detailed analysis".

The launch came shortly after visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks in Seoul with his South Korean counterpart and President Moon Jae-in.

Speaking before the news emerged, Wang said he hoped that all countries would help "peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula", Yonhap news agency reported.

"For example, not only the North, but also other countries are engaging in military activities," he added.

North Korea is under international sanctions for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, which it says it needs to defend itself against a US invasion.

It is also under a self-imposed blockade after closing its borders early last year to protect itself against the coronavirus pandemic.

Talks with the United States have been stalled since the collapse of a 2019 summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and then-president Donald Trump over sanctions relief -- and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.

Kim did not visit China for more than six years after inheriting power from his father Kim Jong Il, and tensions mounted in the allies' relationship.

But subsequently, he and Chinese President Xi Jinping met several times, and Beijing sees the North as very much part of its sphere of influence.

Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said Wednesday's launch "looks like North Korea's indirect message and even request to Beijing for the Korean peninsula to be addressed as a central agenda issue for China".

"At the same time, Pyongyang seems to be claiming and stressing that North Korea is taking the lead in the Korean peninsula issue," he added.

Related Topics

China Nuclear Visit Trump Beijing Pyongyang Seoul Same Lead United States North Korea Kim Jong 2019 All From Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HBL and Indus Motor Company enter strategic ‎all ..

HBL and Indus Motor Company enter strategic ‎alliance ‎

18 minutes ago
 Local Press: Barakah is powering a greener future ..

Local Press: Barakah is powering a greener future in UAE

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th September 2021

3 hours ago
 UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to Fran ..

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to France of Mohamed bin Zayed

11 hours ago
 UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conf ..

UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conference on R&amp;D

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.