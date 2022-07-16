UrduPoint.com

Norway Crash To Shock Exit From Euro 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Norway crash to shock exit from Euro 2022

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Norway suffered a shock exit from Euro 2022 as the pre-tournament title contenders crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Austria on Friday.

Despite the presence of Lyon star Ada Hegerberg in their line-up, former European champions Norway paid the price for another lacklustre display in Brighton.

Norway failed to advance from Group A after a second successive loss, while Austria progressed to the quarter-finals as runners-up behind England.

England, already assured of topping the group, crushed Northern Ireland 5-0 in their last game to move into the last eight with three successive wins and without conceding a single goal.

Needing a victory to move above Austria in their final group match, Norway were pushed towards elimination after 37 minutes when Nicole Billa headed in Verena Hanshaw's cross.

The Norwegians were unable to muster a comeback and it was Austria who could have won by a bigger margin with more clinical finishing.

Norway goalkeeper Guro Pettersen made several fine saves to give her side a chance, but Austria's Manuela Zinsberger thwarted Celin Bizet and Hegerberg in the closing stages.

Thrashed 8-0 by England in their previous game, Norway's tournament had quickly turned sour after the initial optimism fuelled by a 4-1 victory over Northern Ireland in their first group match.

"We had higher belief in ourselves than to be out of the tournament this soon. So of course, I feel totally empty," Norway manager Martin Sjogren said.

Former Women's Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg added: "Everyone has a responsibility in this, myself included.

"There has to be a brutal honesty in evaluating everything that's happened in the last few weeks in order to actually bounce back from this.

"It's almost that I want to apologise because of all the support we've got." - Rampant England - As Norway head home, Austria can looking forward to playing eight-time European champions Germany in the quarter-finals at Brentford on Thursday.

Alessia Russo struck twice as England maintained their flawless run against hapless Northern Ireland in Southampton.

England were without boss Sarina Wiegman after she tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

But Wiegman's absence couldn't halt in-form England's momentum as Fran Kirby's curler put the hosts ahead in the 40th minute.

Beth Mead doubled England's advantage with her fourth goal of the tournament just before half-time.

Russo, having replaced Ellen White at half-time, found the net twice in quick succession soon after the restart.

England's fifth goal came when Northern Ireland's Kelsie Burrows sliced the ball over goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns into her own net.

England assistant coach Arjan Veurink admitted Wiegman was not certain to return in time for the last eight.

"We have to see. We have to manage it day by day, hopefully she is back in business as soon as possible," Veurink said.

"We plan for scenarios and the world we are living in it could happen. We spoke about it and we're well prepared. She's managing the staff and players brilliantly."England will face the runners-up from Group B, either Spain or Denmark, in the quarter-finals.

Related Topics

World Business Norway Fine Germany Lyon Southampton Brighton Price Ireland Austria Spain Denmark Euro Women All From Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th July 2022

42 seconds ago
 US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across ..

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across Battlefield - Defense Officia ..

9 hours ago
 Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces ..

Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces Lifting of Force Majeure at A ..

9 hours ago
 US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With ..

US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With Ukraine as a Positive Step - ..

9 hours ago
 Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadi ..

Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadiq

9 hours ago
 Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Launches Petit ..

Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Launches Petition Urging Draghi to Stay in O ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.