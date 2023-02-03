UrduPoint.com

Norway To Buy 54 New Generation Leopard Tanks

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Norway to buy 54 new generation Leopard tanks

Oslo, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Norway said Friday it will buy 54 new generation Leopard 2 tanks to replace older versions, adding it faced "one of the most difficult security situations since World War II".

Planned for several years, the order will enable Oslo to renew its fleet of 36 ageing Leopard 2A4 tanks, some of which are to be donated to Ukraine.

The Leopard 2A7 order with German defence manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann is part of a 19.7 billion kroner ($1.96 billion) defence allocation already adopted by parliament.

The exact cost of the tanks was not specified. There is an option for 18 more new Leopard 2A7s.

"We find ourselves ... in one of the most difficult security situations since World War II", Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told reporters at the Rena military base.

"We have a serious situation due to the Russian invasion (of Ukraine). I call this a new 'Iron Curtain'", he said.

Norway had been hesitating between the latest generation Leopard tank and the South Korean K2 Black Panther.

The choice of Leopards will enable the Scandinavian country to align itself with its Nordic neighbours -- including Sweden and Finland which are vying to join Norway in NATO -- and Germany, the government said.

The first deliveries are expected as of 2026 and will run until 2031.

Only 36 of the 52 Leopards Norway bought from the Netherlands in 2001 are still in service.

Oslo announced in late January that it would donate some of those tanks to Ukraine but did not specify exactly how many nor when they would be delivered.

The head of Norway's armed forces, Eirik Kristoffersen, has previously expressed his opposition to the purchase of new tanks, saying he would prefer to spend the money on the acquisition of other weapons such as missiles and long-range shells.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Parliament German Norway Germany Oslo Buy Sweden North Korea Finland Netherlands Tank Money January World War From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students vi ..

Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students visit UVAS

9 seconds ago
 Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool ..

Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool Marketing, Cutting & Breed of ..

12 seconds ago
 UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, ..

UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, tolerance: Abdullah bin Bayya ..

6 minutes ago
 KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about ..

KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about Al Marmoom

21 minutes ago
 OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarte ..

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarter Future Ahead

44 minutes ago
 Lahore court dismisses FIA’s case, orders releas ..

Lahore court dismisses FIA’s case, orders release of Imran Riaz Khan

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.