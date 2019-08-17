UrduPoint.com
Not So Fast! Kyrgios Resurrects Nadal Feud In Cincinnati Video Defence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 01:50 AM

Not so fast! Kyrgios resurrects Nadal feud in Cincinnati video defence

Cincinnati, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Nick Kyrgios resurrected his feud with Rafael Nadal on Friday in an effort to prove that he is the victim of double standards in tennis.

The volatile Australian was fined $113,000 after a Cincinnati Masters meltdown saw him launch a bitter tirade at a chair umpire and be accused of spitting at the same official on Wednesday.

Kyrgios called Fergus Murphy a "fucking tool" after the umpire handed him a code violation for destroying two racquets and a time violation for taking too long to serve.

On Friday, however, the 24-year-old Australian posted a split-screen video on his Instagram account which showed him taking 28.22sec to serve in his contentious second round loss to Karen Khachanov while Nadal was timed at 41sec serving to Daniil Medvedev in the Montreal Masters final last weekend.

"So we had a look...," Kyrgios titled his video followed by "Advantage to both Kyrgios and Nadal" at the foot of the screen.

By 1930GMT Friday, Kyrgios' video had been viewed more than 160,000 times.

In his defeat on Wednesday, Kyrgios claimed that the 'shot clock' was being started too early.

"So you're telling me that Rafa plays that quick?" he asked Murphy. "Bro, if Rafa plays that quick, I'm retiring from tennis."Kyrgios and Nadal met in a bad-tempered second round at Wimbledon in July with the Australian picking up a code violation for unsportsmanlike behaviour and describing the umpire as a "disgrace" and "pathetic" for failing to warn the Spaniard over what he claimed was his pedestrian pace of play.

