Open Menu

Ntamack, Van Der Merwe Injury Worries In Rugby World Cup Warm-up

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Ntamack, Van der Merwe injury worries in Rugby World Cup warm-up

Saint�tienne, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :France fly-half Romain Ntamack left the field with a suspected knee problem and Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe also suffered an injury as the World Cup hosts won 30-27 in a warm-up match in Saint-Etienne on Saturday.

Ntamack, 24, was helped off the field after 55 minutes less than a month before the start of the World Cup after a collision with opposite number Finn Russell.

Van der Merwe also suffered an issue and was helped from the pitch by a team doctor with a quarter of the game left.

France fielded an almost full-strength team before the World Cup opener with three-time winners New Zealand on September 8 with Ntamack partnering captain Antoine Dupont at half-back.

Scotland started the better at a sold-out and vocal Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, the 42,000-capacity ground which will host four games at the World Cup.

The visitors led 10-6 after 22 minutes as Les Bleus' Thomas Ramos kicked two penalties in response to Kyle Steyn's try and Russell's shots at goal.

Ramos kept his side in the game and they were 13-10 in front at the break as Dupont set up Ntamack to score after continued pressure.

Their dominance continued after the break as winger Damian Penaud and flanker Charles Ollivon's tries took the score to 27-10.

Ten minutes later Ntamack was substituted after Russell charged into him, a worrying sight for coach Fabien Galthie who will announce his World Cup squad on August 21.

Galthie said Ntamack suffered "a small hyper extension of the knee".

"We preferred to replace him. He was seen by the doctor, the physiotherapists and we will decide on Sunday if there needs to be additional examinations," said Galthie.

After an hour of Saturday's game, France's advantage was cut to 27-15 as Van der Merwe strolled over in the corner following a Huw Jones break but the Edinburgh flier soon left the field.

The lead was just 27-22 with 11 minutes remaining as Scotland flanker Rory Darge, who kicked the ball out to end last weekend's win over France in Edinburgh, bundled over to set up a tense finish.

With seven minutes remaining Steyn claimed his second try but Russell missed the conversion, which would have put Scotland back into the lead.

As France ventured into Scotland territory, referee Nic Berry penalised the away scrum and Ramos kicked a penalty with a little over 60 seconds to play.

Related Topics

World France Doctor Saint-Etienne Van Edinburgh Lead Turkish Lira August September Sunday From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

9 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

53 minutes ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

7 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

9 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

12 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

12 hours ago
GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

12 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

12 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

12 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

12 hours ago
 Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

12 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous