UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Soldiers Killed In Mali Clash Rises To 43

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:30 AM

Number of soldiers killed in Mali clash rises to 43

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The number of soldiers killed in clashes with militants in eastern Mali earlier this week rose to 43 on Thursday, security sources said.

Mali and Niger forces were carrying out a joint operation on Monday when a patrol was attacked by "terrorists" near the northeastern town of Tabankort.

The death toll was earlier put at 30 soldiers and 17 militant fighters but revised upwards after the discovery Thursday of the bodies of 13 soldiers.

The bodies were "found by a Malian army patrol" in two separate locations, the source said.

Monday's action was another heavy loss for the army, which lost a hundred soldiers in two militant attacks in a month in the autumn.

Northern Mali fell into the hands of militants in 2012 before the militants were forced out by a French-led military intervention.

Since then, however, the border regions of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have become the scene of repeated clashes with militant fighters.

Mali's army has been struggling to contain the Islamist insurgency despite help from African neighbours, MINUSMA, the 13,000-strong UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, and former colonial power in the region France.

Related Topics

Militants Army United Nations France Mali Burkina Faso Niger Border From

Recent Stories

Sales of $54.5 billion made at Dubai Airshow 2019

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Mohammed ..

7 hours ago

JUI-F to start today countrywide protests against ..

8 hours ago

Maulana Fazl claims he was offered Senate Chairman ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan highly values its ties with Oman: Sadiq S ..

8 hours ago

UAE leads region in adopting smart technologies

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.