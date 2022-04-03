UrduPoint.com

Olympic Bronze Not Enough, Says Former Poland Ski Jumping Coach Dolezal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2022 | 01:50 PM

WARSAW, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) --:"We won the Olympic bronze at the Beijing Olympics, but the season was not good for us as we were able to achieve more," the former Poland ski jumping team coach Michal Dolezal said on Saturday.

The Czech left Poland after the season as he did not extend his contract. Under Dolezal, the Poland ski jumping team took an Olympic bronze as Dawid Kubacki stood on the lowest podium in the normal hill competition.

However, the Polish Ski Association expected the team to get better results.

In Saturday's interview for local media, Dolezal agreed with the association that the ski jumpers did not meet expectations.

"I'm happy we won a bronze in Beijing. I consider it a success but we know we were able to achieve something more. The season was not for us. I didn't want to leave in such circumstances. I dreamed about bigger success. I will talk to the president of the Polish Ski Association to sum up the last period," the 44-year-old claimed.

