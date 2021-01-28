UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Olympic Chief Bach Calls For 'patience' Over Tokyo Games

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

Olympic chief Bach calls for 'patience' over Tokyo Games

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Olympic chief Thomas Bach called on Wednesday for "patience" over the Tokyo Games, the holding of which this summer are in continued doubt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tokyo Olympics were originally to have taken place last year but were postponed in the face of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, becoming the first Games in peacetime to suffer that fate.

The IOC and the Japanese organisers rescheduled the Games for July 23 to August 8 this year.

But several media reports have claimed that the Games cannot go ahead, something an exasperated Bach was quick to play down after a meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board.

"We're not losing time or energy on speculation... about whether the Games are taking place," IOC president Bach said.

"We're working on how the Games will take place.

"Our task is to organise Olympic Games, not to cancel Olympic Games... and that is why we will not add fuel to this speculation." Bach said while the complexity of organising the Games had increased as a result of the virus, "we just have to ask for patience and understanding, is the main message".

"I think it is too early to decide anything else," he added.

After the last executive board meeting, the IOC released a statement on December 12, the same day the Pfizer vaccine was approved in the United States, expressing its "full commitment" to staging the Games.

Since then, the emergence of more infectious virus strains has sparked debate on whether the Games can take place and whether it is morally justifiable that competitors be prioritised for vaccination.

"We always have made it clear that we are not in favour of athletes jumping the queue," Bach stressed.

Related Topics

Tokyo Same United States July August December Olympics International Olympic Committee Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

11 minutes ago

DP World and UNICEF announce global partnership to ..

1 hour ago

86,770 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered durin ..

1 hour ago

FOCP to eliminate cervical cancer: Jawaher Al Qasi ..

2 hours ago

Poland to implement near-total ban on abortion

38 minutes ago

Amnesty urges Morocco to release dissident histori ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.