UrduPoint.com

Olympics Meaningful Even Without Fans, Tokyo 2020 Chief Says Ahead Of Beijing

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Olympics meaningful even without fans, Tokyo 2020 chief says ahead of Beijing

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Next month's Beijing Winter Olympics can still be meaningful even with the general public locked out because of Covid-19, a top official from last year's pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games has said.

China on Monday cancelled plans to sell Beijing Olympics tickets to the public as the number of coronavirus cases in the country reached its highest level since March 2020.

Beijing 2022 chiefs said they will instead "organise spectators to watch the Games on-site", without explaining how they will be selected.

The pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics were held almost entirely behind closed doors last summer, and Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said his experience had shown the Games can thrive even without full stands.

"I think it's preferable to have fans at an Olympics, but I don't think the meaning of hosting it was lost just because antivirus measures meant fans couldn't be there," he told AFP.

"In our digital society, people can watch as if they are in stadiums. Make no mistake, that emotion still comes across." Beijing organisers have planned a raft of antivirus measures in a bid to keep the virus out.

Athletes, support staff, volunteers and media will all be kept in a tightly controlled "closed loop" bubble separating them from the rest of the population.

They will also have to undergo daily virus tests and wear a high-spec mask at all times.

The strict measures are a continuation of those developed and implemented at the Tokyo Games -- and Muto warned they may still be needed at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I don't think anyone can say for sure how the virus situation is going to develop from now on," he said.

"There are still more than two years to go until the Paris Games so my hope is that things will be back to normal by that time.

"That's my hope, but you never know until the time comes."

Related Topics

Beijing Paris Tokyo March May 2020 Olympics Media All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

More Rains / Snowfall predicted by PMD: Relevant D ..

More Rains / Snowfall predicted by PMD: Relevant Departments to take precautiona ..

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 Vaccination Center with Booster Shots Ope ..

COVID-19 Vaccination Center with Booster Shots Opens for the Employees of PITB & ..

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th January 2022

2 hours ago
 Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Min ..

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Minor in Disputed Border Area

10 hours ago
 Premier League could alter postponement rules from ..

Premier League could alter postponement rules from February

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.