'Once Is Not Enough' Says Springbok Captain After Win In Italy

Published November 20, 2022

Genoa, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :World champions South Africa secured their first win of the Autumn Nations Series on Saturday with a 63-21 thrashing of Italy but their captain Siya Kolisi warned that winning once "is not enough, we have to keep doing it".

The Springboks scored nine tries in Genoa, including two for winger Kurt-Lee Arendse, for what turned out to be a runaway win.

But they were made to work hard in the first half, which saw them leading by just 18-13, by an Italian team that was coming off the back of an historic win over Australia last Saturday and was dreaming of a repeat of their shock victory over the Boks in Florence in 2016.

"We showed Italy the respect that they deserve and, as I said on Friday, they're a very different team to a few years ago," said Kolisi.

"We knew we had to play to the best of our ability, and it was clear by how tight the first half was. We had to dig deep.

"As South Africans we are used to facing adversity and we knew we had to lift ourselves." For the Boks, it was the best possible response to their two narrow defeats to Ireland (19-16) and France (30-26).

"It was very important for us to get a win today," said Kolisi.

"As a team we want to play well, score tries, offload and put people away, and we enjoyed the game today. We also enjoy the physical part of the game, and to get that balance right was important.

"That said, doing this once is not enough, we have to keep doing it.

"The last two games were very close, but I believe we are heading in the right direction." Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber echoed Kolisi's thoughts.

"We certainly all want to see the team moving forward in this direction," he said.

"Today we capitalised on the opportunities we created, but I don't think it was a near perfect performance. We can always get better." The visitors made a quick start with Arendse going over in the corner in just the second minute.

Italy fly-half Tommaso Allan and Cheslin Kolbe exchanged penalties in a frenetic opening 10 minutes before the hosts took the lead with a wonderful jinking try from full-back Ange Capuozzo - his fifth try in just seven Tests.

Allan converted for 10-8 and added a penalty in the 21st minute to extend their lead to five points.

Kolbe replied with a penalty and then converted hooker Bongi Mbonambi's 12th international try to make it 18-13 at the break.

