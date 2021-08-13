UrduPoint.com

One Dead, 17 Injured After Explosion On Russian Bus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 09:30 AM

One dead, 17 injured after explosion on Russian bus

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :A woman was killed and at least 17 other people injured in an explosion on a bus in western Russia, local authorities said early Friday.

Several of the wounded were in serious condition.

"So far there is nothing to indicate that this was a terrorist attack," Sergei Sokolov deputy governor of Voronezh, where the explosion occurred, told the Interfax news agency.

The bus driver told state-owned Russia-24 news channel that there had been 35 passengers aboard when the tragedy happened overnight Thursday.

"The number of injured has risen to 18... among whom a woman has died," said Alexander Gusev, Voronezh's governor.

The explosion went off when the bus was at a stop near a shopping centre. Video taken by passersby and posted on social media showed that the blast tore the roof off the vehicle and blew out its windows.

The national investigation committee said in a statement that it had sent experts from Moscow and opened a negligence case over the upkeep of the bus.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Governor Moscow Russia Social Media Driver Vehicle Died Voronezh Women From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2021

12 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th August 2021

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

9 hours ago
 Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accu ..

Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accused involved in synthetic milk ..

9 hours ago
 Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allie ..

Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allies

9 hours ago
 Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib ..

Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.