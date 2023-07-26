Open Menu

One Dead, Several Injured In Ship Fire Off Netherlands: Coastguard

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 11:30 AM

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Helicopters and a boat evacuated 23 crew members from a car carrier ship off the Netherlands early Wednesday, after a fire killed at least one sailor, the Dutch coastguard said.

Rescue personnel received a call shortly after midnight (2200 GMT Tuesday) saying a fire had started on the Fremantle Highway, a Panamanian-registered ship with some 3,000 vehicles on board, about 14.5 nautical miles (27 kilometres) off the northern Dutch island of Ameland.

"All 23 crew members have now been evacuated off the ship," the Dutch coastguard said on its website.

"The crew tried to put out the fire themselves, but failed. Unfortunately one person died and several others were injured," it added.

The Fremantle Highway is an 18,500-tonne car carrier ship and was sailing between Bremerhaven in Germany and Port Said in Egypt, according to the marinetraffic.com website, when the blaze broke out.

"The blaze is still raging on board," the coastguard said, adding that the ship was listing.

Salvage vessels were on the scene trying to put out the blaze and prevent the ship from sinking, the NOS national broadcaster said.

"We are taking into account all scenarios," a coastguard official told the NOS.

The possible cause of the fire was an electric vehicle, one of some 25 on board, the official said.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Egypt Vehicles Vehicle Car Died Germany Bremerhaven Netherlands All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

11 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

12 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

12 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

12 hours ago
Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

12 hours ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

12 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

12 hours ago
 Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

12 hours ago
 Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz ..

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz to return soon as polls schedu ..

12 hours ago
 US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defe ..

US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defected Private Travis King - Pen ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous