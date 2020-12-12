One killed as multiple rockets hit Kabul: interior ministry

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :A series of rockets struck the Afghan capital on Saturday, killing one person and wounding another, the interior ministry said, the second such attack to rock Kabul in less than a month.

"Four rockets were fired from Labe Jar neighbourhood of Kabul," ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told reporters, adding that two landed near Kabul airport.