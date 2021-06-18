UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Dozen Injured In US Drive-by Shooting Spree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 09:10 AM

One killed, dozen injured in US drive-by shooting spree

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :One person was killed and a dozen injured in a drive-by shooting spree Thursday as a gunman roamed the streets in the southwestern US state of Arizona, police said.

Over the course of one-and-a-half hours, a suspect opened fire in at least eight sites around communities outside Phoenix, apparently at random, before he was taken into custody at a traffic stop.

As well as the fatality, three other people were shot while another nine suffered minor injuries including from broken glass. None of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening.

"We don't know what the motive was, we don't have an idea of what this person was thinking when he went out and did this," said Peoria police spokesman Brandon Sheffert.

"Obviously we want to figure that out, because there's a lot of scared people -- a lot of people who this affected," he told a press conference held indoors due to sweltering heat wave temperatures of up to 118F (48C) in Phoenix.

The suspect was stopped after firefighters spotted a vehicle matching the description of multiple reports, and he did not resist arrest. One weapon was recovered from the vehicle.

The incident follows recent mass shootings in the nearby states of California, where a rail yard employee killed nine people last month, and Colorado, where ten died at a grocery store in March.

There were more than 43,000 gun-related deaths in the United States last year, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Vehicle Died Heat Wave Traffic Brandon Peoria Phoenix United States March From Weapon Employment

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in International Conference to supp ..

10 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

10 hours ago

Qureshi meets Iraqi FM; stresses liberalizing visa ..

9 hours ago

Opposition habitual to use unparliamentary languag ..

9 hours ago

Lavrov, Belarusian Foreign Minister to Discuss Sap ..

9 hours ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi to avoid disgracing parliamen ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.