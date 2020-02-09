UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oscar Nominees In Main Categories

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 08:20 AM

Oscar nominees in main categories

Hollywood, United States, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Here are the nominees in key categories for the 92nd academy Awards, to be handed out on Sunday in Hollywood.

"Joker" leads the nominations with 11, followed by "The Irishman," "1917" and "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," tied in joint second, with 10 nominations each.

Best picture: "Ford v Ferrari" "The Irishman" "Jojo Rabbit" "Joker" "Little Women" "Marriage Story" "1917" "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" "Parasite" Best director: Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite" Todd Phillips, "Joker" Sam Mendes, "1917" Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman" Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" Best actor: Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory" Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" Adam Driver, "Marriage Story" Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker" Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes" Best actress: Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet" Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story" Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women" Charlize Theron, "Bombshell" Renee Zellweger, "Judy" Best supporting actor: Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes" Al Pacino, "The Irishman" Joe Pesci, "The Irishman" Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" Best supporting actress: Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell" Laura Dern, "Marriage Story" Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit" Florence Pugh, "Little Women" Margot Robbie, "Bombshell" Best international feature film: "Corpus Christi" (Poland) "Honeyland" (North Macedonia) "Les Miserables" (France) "Pain and Glory" (Spain) "Parasite" (South Korea) Best animated feature: "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" "I Lost My Body" "Klaus" "Missing Link" "Toy Story 4" Best documentary feature: "American Factory" "The Cave" "The Edge of Democracy" "For Sama" "Honeyland" Best original screenplay: "Knives Out" - Rian Johnson "Marriage Story" - Noah Baumbach "1917" - Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns "Once upon a Time.

.. in Hollywood" - Quentin Tarantino "Parasite" - Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won Best adapted screenplay: "The Irishman" - Steven Zaillian "Jojo Rabbit" - Taika Waititi "Joker" - Todd Phillips and Scott Silver "Little Women" - Greta Gerwig "The Two Popes" - Anthony McCarten Best original score: "Joker" - Hildur Gudnadottir "Little Women" - Alexandre Desplat "Marriage Story" - Randy Newman "1917" - Thomas Newman "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" - John Williams Best original song: "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from "Toy Story 4" "(I'm Gonna) love Me Again" from "Rocketman" "I'm Standing With You" from "Breakthrough" "Into The Unknown" from "Frozen II" "Stand Up" from "Harriet" Films with more than five nominations: "Joker" - 11 "The Irishman" - 10 "1917" - 10 "Once upon a Time... in Hollywood" - 10 "Jojo Rabbit" - 6 "Little Women" - 6"Marriage Story" - 6"Parasite" - 6

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Democracy France Driver Marriage Newman Florence Corpus Christi Spain Poland South Korea Macedonia Margot Robbie Leonardo DiCaprio Charlize Theron Brad Pitt Quentin Tarantino Tom Hanks Joaquin Phoenix Women Sunday Silver Oscar From Ferrari Best Ford Love

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

9 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

11 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

11 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.