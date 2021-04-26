UrduPoint.com
Oscar Winners In Main Categories

Mon 26th April 2021

Oscar winners in main categories

Hollywood, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Here are the winners in key categories at the 93rd academy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Road movie "Nomadland" was the big winner of the night, with prizes for best picture, best director and best actress.

Best picture: "Nomadland" Best director: Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland" Best actress: Frances McDormand, "Nomadland" Best actor: Anthony Hopkins, "The Father" Best supporting actress: Youn Yuh-Jung, "Minari" Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah" Best international feature film: "Another Round" (Denmark) Best animated feature: "Soul" Best documentary feature: "My Octopus Teacher"Best original screenplay: "Promising Young Woman" - Emerald FennellBest adapted screenplay: "The Father" - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

More Stories From Miscellaneous

