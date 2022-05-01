UrduPoint.com

O'Sullivan To Face Trump In Snooker World Championship Final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2022 | 08:30 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Ronnie O'Sullivan will play Judd Trump in this year's World Snooker Championship final after the English pair reached the showpiece match in contrasting styles on Saturday.

O'Sullivan, bidding to equal Stephen Hendry's modern-day record of seven world titles, saw off four-time champion John Higgins 17-11 having led 15-9 heading into the evening session at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre in northern England.

Trump, by contrast, survived a superb fightback from Mark Williams to hold his nerve in a final-frame decider with a 17-16 victory.

O'Sullivan, who had been in trouble early on against Higgins, told the BBC: "I knew I had to keep my rhythm and flow and play what I think is the type of snooker you need to win tournaments." At 46, O'Sullivan will be the oldest player in a World Championship final since his mentor Ray Reardon back in 1982.

" this modern day you have to grab the game by the scruff of the neck," O'Sullivan added.

"I decided at 3-0 down I had no rhythm so I just wanted to keep my pace." - 'Best player that's ever lived' - For Trump, the final represents a chance to play for the biggest prize in snooker against his boyhood idol.

"It's always been a dream of mine to play Ronnie in the final," said Trump, 32.

"Ronnie was a hero of mine growing up, and he's already the best player that's ever lived, but I think he wants to confirm it by winning a seventh title." Trump, the 2019 world champion, had been in command at 12-5 ahead only for Welshman Williams, himself a three-time winner of snooker's most prestigious title, to hit back to lead 16-15.

But with Williams on the brink of the greatest semi-final recovery ever at the Crucible, he levelled the match before two extraordinary cross-doubles in the deciding frame saw Trump into the final.

"This feels like a free shot because I wasn't expecting anything of myself," said Trump.

"I feel like my best is close now, and I'm feeling positive." But he accepted he would have to raise his game against O'Sullivan, whose recent performances have belied his 'Rocket' nickname.

"In the past he (O'Sullivan) could lose his head or play absolutely shocking, but now he is so consistent, he doesn't play any rash shots," said Trump.

"I don't think I can get away with playing at the level I have so far in this tournament to have a chance."

