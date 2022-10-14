UrduPoint.com

Over 1,200 Cattle Slaughtered In Mongolia Due To Lumpy Skin Disease

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :A total of 1,746 cases of lumpy skin disease in cattle have been reported in Mongolia so far this year, and 1,255 of them have been slaughtered, local media reported on Thursday.

So far, the eastern province of Sukhbaatar and southern provinces of Dundgovi and Dornogovi have been quarantined due to the disease, said the report, citing the country's General Authority for Veterinary Services.

Lumpy skin disease is a viral infection of cattle characterized by fever, enlarged superficial lymph nodes and multiple nodules on the skin and mucous membranes. The livestock sector is a main pillar of the Mongolian economy with around 70 million heads of livestock in the country with a population of around 3.4 million.

