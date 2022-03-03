UrduPoint.com

Owner Of PAOK And Former Russian Lawmaker To Host Ukraine Refugees

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2022 | 12:11 AM

Thessaloniki, Greece, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :PAOK Thessaloniki's Greek-Russian owner Ivan Savvidis will throw open the doors of a luxury hotel he owns to refugees from Ukraine at no cost, local media reported.

The 62-year-old former lawmaker with the party of Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his associates to make all the necessary preparations for the 487 rooms available at the Porto Carras resort in Chalkidiki, northern Greece.

Savvidis was in consultation with the Greek government which is in the process of evacuating Greek expatriates from the Mariupol area in southern Ukraine.

Last month Savvidis was handed a suspended 25-month prison sentence for storming onto a pitch with a holstered gun on his belt to argue with a referee in 2018.

He has appealed the decision.

Savvidis has already completed a three-year match ban imposed by the Super League for his action.

