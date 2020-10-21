UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ozil Omitted From Arsenal's Premier League Squad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 02:10 AM

Ozil omitted from Arsenal's Premier League squad

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Mesut Ozil has been left out of Arsenal's Premier League squad to cast even further doubt on whether he will play for the club again.

The 32-year-old is the highest-paid player in Arsenal's history on a reported £350,000 ($450,000) a week, but has also been omitted from the Gunners' Europa League squad.

Ozil has not played a single minute for Mikel Arteta's side since March 7.

Alongside Greece defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos - also left out of both squads - Ozil will only be able to represent Arsenal Under-23s until 2021 at the earliest.

Ozil's contract expires at the end of the season.

Earlier this month he stepped in to offer to pay the salary of Arsenal's popular mascot Gunnersaurus after Jerry Quy, who has played the role of the dinosaur since 1993, was let go by the club with stadiums empty during the coronavirus crisis.

Related Topics

Greece March From Arsenal Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

1,024 publishers, 60 cultural figures at 39th Shar ..

15 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed highlights strong, dynamic UAE- ..

1 hour ago

Pope, Grand Imam adopted renewable concept of huma ..

2 hours ago

UAE delegation to Israel signs agreements to stren ..

2 hours ago

UAE outlines most daunting challenges facing minin ..

2 hours ago

UAE mourns Ibrahim Al Abed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.